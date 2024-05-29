Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $416.95

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 416.95 ($5.33) and traded as low as GBX 398 ($5.08). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 411 ($5.25), with a volume of 7,238 shares traded.

Robert Walters Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 391.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 416.95. The stock has a market cap of £297.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2,163.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Robert Walters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $6.50. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,631.58%.

Insider Activity at Robert Walters

Robert Walters Company Profile

In other Robert Walters news, insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £27,230 ($34,776.50). 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

