PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.89.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. PG&E’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,329,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731,911 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,522,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180,432 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,612,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

