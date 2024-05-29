Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of SO stock opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.14.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southern will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 880,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,158,000 after purchasing an additional 68,561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,626,000 after acquiring an additional 85,777 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Southern by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 534,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,360,000 after acquiring an additional 330,302 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in Southern by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Southern by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 145,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

