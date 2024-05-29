CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $31.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNP. Barclays raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.