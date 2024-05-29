IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDACORP from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on IDACORP from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.40.

IDA opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. IDACORP has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $448.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other IDACORP news, VP James Bo D. Hanchey sold 1,500 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $142,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,898.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

