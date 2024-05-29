Morgan Stanley Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $83.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

