CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.33.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.