Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $45.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.98.

NYSE:SQM opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $251,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 108.1% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,019,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,112,000 after acquiring an additional 86,811 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

