EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.25.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in EPR Properties by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,714 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

