RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Bank of America

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

RBA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RB Global has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $80.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,297.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,297.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,946 shares of company stock worth $3,477,932. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,029,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,543,000 after purchasing an additional 120,469 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in RB Global by 1,177.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RB Global in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in RB Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,564,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,590,000 after buying an additional 114,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

