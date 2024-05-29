Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $861.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,219,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 394,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,631,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,412,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 209,963 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,695,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 786,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.