Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $861.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,219,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 394,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,631,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,412,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 209,963 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,695,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 786,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.