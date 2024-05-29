Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Argus

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Argus from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSX. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.09.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $75.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,616 shares of company stock worth $4,819,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.