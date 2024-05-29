Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.00.

NYSE:SXI opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. Standex International has a 12 month low of $130.04 and a 12 month high of $184.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Standex International will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total value of $437,929.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $153,453.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Standex International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Standex International during the third quarter worth $1,690,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 267.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 37.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

