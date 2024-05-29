Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $900.00 at Argus

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $805.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $810.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $601.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $830.00 to $820.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $706.88.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.4 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $813.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $501.59 and a 12 month high of $816.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $745.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.