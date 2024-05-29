Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $106.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.82.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $48.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $110.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.16.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $1,012,265.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $531,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $2,706,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 185.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 84,967 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,471,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 108,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 39,356 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

