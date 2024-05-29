Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.27

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.27 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 175.40 ($2.24). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.18), with a volume of 885,815 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.68) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Premier Foods Stock Performance

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 157.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 1.73 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Premier Foods’s payout ratio is currently 1,538.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £20,053.71 ($25,611.38). Also, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($49,864.14). Company insiders own 25.17% of the company's stock.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

