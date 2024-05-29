Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) in the last few weeks:

5/16/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $435.66 million, a PE ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 0.98. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.07.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

