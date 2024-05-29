Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VYGR) in the last few weeks:
- 5/16/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – Voyager Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of VYGR stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $435.66 million, a PE ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 0.98. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.07.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $90.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.