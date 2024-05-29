Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.78

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $2.81. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 1,378 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OCC

Optical Cable Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $21.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

About Optical Cable

(Get Free Report)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.