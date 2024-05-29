Rotork (LON:ROR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $320.42

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.42 ($4.09) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.41). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 340.40 ($4.35), with a volume of 1,020,508 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.73) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.83) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
