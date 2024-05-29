Rotork (LON:ROR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $320.42

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.42 ($4.09) and traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.41). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 340.40 ($4.35), with a volume of 1,020,508 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.73) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.83) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Rotork alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROR

Rotork Stock Performance

Rotork Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 328.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 320.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,618.46, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of GBX 4.65 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.55. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,384.62%.

Rotork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.