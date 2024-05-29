Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.35 and traded as high as $5.66. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 7,800 shares trading hands.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $126.85 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 203.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 140,633 shares during the period. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. accounts for 0.6% of Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

