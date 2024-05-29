Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.40

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $9.75. Astrotech shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 1,640 shares traded.

Astrotech Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astrotech stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 3.68% of Astrotech worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Further Reading

