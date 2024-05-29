AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.70

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.70 and traded as high as C$30.64. AltaGas shares last traded at C$30.59, with a volume of 820,173 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.33.

AltaGas Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.70.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities research analysts predict that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Insider Transactions at AltaGas

In related news, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total value of C$3,045,000.00. In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00. Also, Senior Officer James Harbilas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.45, for a total value of C$3,045,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 194,339 shares of company stock worth $5,843,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

