Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.01

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.01 and traded as high as C$17.49. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.41, with a volume of 9,648 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.66. The stock has a market cap of C$302.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of C$28.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.4394904 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

