Beazley (LON:BEZ) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $601.03

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 601.03 ($7.68) and traded as high as GBX 684.50 ($8.74). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 661.50 ($8.45), with a volume of 1,178,128 shares changing hands.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.45) to GBX 1,000 ($12.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 910 ($11.62) to GBX 920 ($11.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.83) to GBX 870 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.24) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 906 ($11.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 20.77. The stock has a market cap of £4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 555.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 664.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 601.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 2.17%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,176.47%.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($217,173.15). In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.57), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($64,272.03). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($217,173.15). Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

