Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $546.87

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.87 ($6.98) and traded as high as GBX 549.70 ($7.02). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 540.40 ($6.90), with a volume of 2,037,337 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMV shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.30) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 483 ($6.17) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 602.67 ($7.70).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rightmove

Rightmove Trading Down 1.0 %

Rightmove Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market cap of £4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,251.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 538.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 546.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rightmove

In other Rightmove news, insider Alison Dolan sold 25,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £143,459.76 ($183,218.08). Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Rightmove

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.