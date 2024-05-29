Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $216.51

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$216.51 and traded as high as C$228.37. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$225.12, with a volume of 278,401 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$247.30.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IFC

Intact Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$223.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$216.51. The company has a market cap of C$40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total transaction of C$68,583.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.