LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $262.65

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 262.65 ($3.35) and traded as high as GBX 319 ($4.07). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 316 ($4.04), with a volume of 85,168 shares changing hands.

LSL Property Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £328.23 million, a PE ratio of 3,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 283.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.65.

LSL Property Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from LSL Property Services’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13,750.00%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

