Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

ALVOF stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $135.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.22. Alvopetro Energy has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Cuts Dividend

About Alvopetro Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.