Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 117.7% in May

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the April 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,964,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile
