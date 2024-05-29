Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 117.7% in May

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the April 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,964,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AITX opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

