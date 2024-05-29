Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Down 77.1% in May

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the April 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.
Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance
Shares of AGPPF stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $59.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02.
Anglo American Platinum Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American Platinum
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.