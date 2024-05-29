Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.44

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.69. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 490,942 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIFY shares. TheStreet lowered Sify Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sify Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sify Technologies stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 255,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sify Technologies worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

