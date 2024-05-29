Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 0.7 %

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.44. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This is a positive change from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.