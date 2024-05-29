Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Trading Down 0.7 %

Alfa Laval Corporate stock opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.44. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

About Alfa Laval Corporate

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7098 per share. This is a positive change from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is presently 28.86%.

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

