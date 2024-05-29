Short Interest in AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Decreases By 38.8%

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the April 30th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

