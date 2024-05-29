Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

Shares of AHKSY stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Asahi Kasei has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 1.58%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

