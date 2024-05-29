AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Short Interest Update

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFCJF opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. AFC Ajax has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. It also operates a stadium and an youth academy. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

