Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Down 50.4% in May

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,100 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 1,923,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALEGF opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Allegro.eu has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

About Allegro.eu

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

