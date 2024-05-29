Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Short Interest Update

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 336.8 days.

Ag Growth International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AGGZF opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.73. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $47.11.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.1105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

