Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.71.

SUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Joseph Kim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director David K. Skidmore bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 110.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 332.1% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 31,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,540 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 5.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $10,494,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sunoco will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.876 dividend. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

