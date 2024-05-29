Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 99,020 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $28,249,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

