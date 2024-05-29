The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG stock opened at $43.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

