Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 666.2% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $5,074,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 76.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth $280,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 16.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAVA opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. Endava has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

