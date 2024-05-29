Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.44.

Several equities analysts have commented on AQN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,975.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

