Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $187.64.

Several analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $175.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $183.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.24.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

