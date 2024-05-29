Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ambarella by 1,300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.