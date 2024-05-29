Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.08.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ambarella by 1,300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ambarella Stock Performance
AMBA opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
