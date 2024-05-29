Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $107,063.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $327,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 225,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 38,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ambarella by 1,300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

