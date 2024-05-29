TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get TC Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TC Energy

Insider Activity

TC Energy Price Performance

In other news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($1,575.66). In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.04 per share, with a total value of C$143,104.00. Also, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.33, for a total transaction of C$136,593.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns -29 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($1,575.66). In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $248,609. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TRP stock opened at C$52.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$55.91.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.209062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 146.56%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.