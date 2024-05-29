Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ZION opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

