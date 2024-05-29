Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $152,079,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,080,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,869,000. Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,429,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,252,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY stock opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

