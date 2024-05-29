Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) PT Lowered to $1.40

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $1.60 to $1.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELBM opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Electra Battery Materials has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELBM. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

