Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has $650.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $550.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $566.87.

Shares of PH opened at $526.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $319.14 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $548.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 21.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,389,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

