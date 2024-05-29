KeyCorp Increases Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $90.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HWM. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NYSE HWM opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

